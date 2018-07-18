People to vote for Bhutto’s manifesto: Bilawal

SARGODHA, July 18 (APP)::Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday said people would

cast vote for ideology and philosophy of ZAB and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on July 25.

Addressing public gatherings on Khushab Road and University Road here, he said implementation of Bhutto’s vision would bring about a revolution in the lives of people.

He said, “The philosophy, ideology and thinking of PPP are still alive in hearts of masses especially

the poor, labourers and farmers”.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “Our competition is not with politicians rather it is with poverty, illiteracy and

unemployment”, adding the PPP had a revolutionary manifesto for the welfare of poor.

He said the PPP had given its manifesto for the next five years, adding many initiatives were taken

for the poor, needy and deserving people in past.

Bilawal said for ending poverty and illiteracy, the PPP would issue Kissan Cards for the insurance of their crops, while Food Cards would also be provided to comman man to get subsidized food items from food stores.

“The PPP has always served the people and now I will myself resolve public issues,” he vowed.

Bilawal urged the people to support his party through vote on July 25. “I want to change fate of the country after coming to power,” he said.

“The PPP does politics of ideology and does not believe in negative politics,” he said and added that the PPP was a party of the people which had always resolved problems of masses.