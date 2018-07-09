People to reject sit-in group in elections: Khurram Dastgir

GUJRANWALA, July 9 (APP)::Former federal minister and PML-N candidate for NA-81 Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that people would reject sit-in group in elections.

He stated this while addressing a corner meetings in his constituency at Mangowali, Asghar Colony, Farid Town, Noor Bawa and Fattu Mand. He said the PML-N was the most popular political

party of the country, and it had done a lot for public welfare and national development.

He said the PML-N government ended loadsheding, terrorism and restored peace in Karachi. He urged the people to cast their precious vote in favour of PML-N on the basis of its better service.

The PML-N leader claimed that his party would succeed in elections in all provinces including Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mutahida Majlase Aamal MMA candidate from NA-80 Dr Ubaidullah Gohar has said that the MMA after coming into power would end VIP culture from the country. He further said, “We will write a new political history while serving the public in the country”.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating his election office at Rahwali chowk here on Monday.

Khurram Saleem Khokhar candidate for PP-53 was also present on the occasion.