People to reject negative politics in elections 2018: CM

LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that elements involved in politics

of falsehood and mendacity should realize facts as

hindering the development process is no service

to the people.

The elements which had not passion for the

public service did not want any progress in the country.

Instead of serving the people, political jugulars had

wasted precious time of the nation, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the members

of the national assembly who called on him here Friday.

The political future of the ones who had been

involved in allegation-leveling and negative politics was

bleak, he said and added the people would reject the persons

doing negative politics in the elections of 2018.

“We have treated the public service as a noble cause

as Pakistan is our country and we all have to work

collectively to make it even better,” he said.

The chief minister said the elements showing the worst

performance in their province were only doing politics of

accusations and the conscious people could not be fooled

through falsehood.

“The public service is our mission and it will be fulfilled

at every cost,” he said and added the country had been moved

forward on the road to development.

“We are fully committed to the national development and

every effort has been made to get the country rid of

problems. We are working with a passion for public service

and our welfare initiatives are a conspicuous proof of it,”

he said.

Those who called on the chief minister included

Federal Parliamentary Secretaries Alimdad Lalika, Ch Armaghan

Subhani and Tahir Bashir Cheema MNA.