People to people links promote friendship between nations Pak Envoy

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): An eight member student delegation along with their teachers from The City School, Lahore led by Shazia Zahid is visiting Sri Lanka from May 24 to 28, 2017 under a Student Exchange Programme with Harcourts International School, Sri Lanka.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday by the Pakistan High

Commission, Colombo,the students visited the High Commission for a briefing.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr. Sarfraz

Ahmed Khan Sipra, while briefing the students, highlighted that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy excellent relations and there is a strong will on both sides to further develop and promote these ties.

Dr. Sarfraz Sipra emphasized that such visits and people-to-people

contacts are an excellent way to promote understanding and friendship between the two nations. He added that more frequent people-to-people contacts through enhanced student and faculty exchanges between learning institutions of the two countries would further stimulate this relationship.

He assured that the High Commission would continue to patronize and

support such initiatives.

During their stay in Sri Lanka, the students’ delegation would also

visit Kandy and Galle.