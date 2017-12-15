People to give decision in general elections:Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Friday said people would decide that who would rule them after 2018 general election.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was working on greater agenda of ensuring sanctity of the vote, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said PML-N’s always believed in the rule of law and supremacy of the people in the country.

The PML-N wanted strengthening of the institutions and that they should work in constitutional domain, he added.

Talal said PTI chief Imran Khan had admitted himself of concealing his off-shore company and had stated that the company was established for tax evasion.