: People to get cheap electricity: CM

LAHORE, Feb 8 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Wednesday said people would get cheap electricity as

the Punjab government and renowned Turkish Company Zorlu Enerji

Holding signed an MoU for setting up 200 MW solar power project

in Quaid e Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest at

the ceremony held at Model Town. Secretary Energy Asad ur Rehman

Gillani on behalf of the Punjab government and Deputy General

Manager Ahmet Yagmur on behalf of Turkish Company signed the MoU.

The Turkish company under MoU will install 200MW solar plant at

Quaid e Azam Solar Power Park, Bahawalpur, while the Punjab

government will provide all out facilities to Turkish company.

Addressing MoU signing ceremony, the Chief Minister said the

MoU reached with Turkish company would help eliminate darkness

of load shedding from the country. He said historic friendly

ties with Turkey were transforming into economic cooperation.

He said electricity produced from 200MW project would

cost Rs. 5.25 per unit (5.15 cent) that would be a great

achievement.

He said that solar project was the best power project of the

country, while NEPRA’s tariff currently stood at 10.50 cents which

was an exceptionally high.

He said that Turkish company and the Punjab government had

signed 100MW solar power project a few days ago and that project

would be completed in June, while today’s project would be

completed in December 2017.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, hectic efforts were being made to overcome energy crisis

and work on mega development projects was continuing at the fast

track with transparency, speed and in a professional manner.

He said the recent agreement showed close cooperation between

Turkey and Pakistan.

He congratulated Turkish Consul General Serdar Deniz, officials

of Turkish Company and the team of Punjab government who were doing

a wonderful job.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy General Manager of Turkish

Company said the project would be completed as per schedule and they

would work day and night under the vision of Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif.

Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sher Ali Khan,

Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of concerning

departments, Turkish Consul General and officials of Turkish

company were also present on the occasion.