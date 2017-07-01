People to enjoy uninterrupted power supply in 2018: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, July 01 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali said the PML-N government wanted to provide

all basic amenities to people at their doorsteps, and the people

would enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply round-the-clock

from 2018.

During his visit to FESCO Headquarters here Saturday, the

minister said that a number of projects had been launched in the

energy sector. Completion of these projects would not only help

end load-shedding by 2018 but also generate extra electricity to

expedite the pace of national progress.

He said that the PML-N government, under the dynamic leadership

of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was striving for welfare and

betterment of the people. In this connection, various development

projects had been launched, which would improve the living standard

of the people.

The people will get fruits of these projects soon, he said and

asked them to reject all those elements who were creating hindrances

in national progress and prosperity.

The minister also listened to electricity-related complaints of

the people and issued on-the-spot orders for their redress.