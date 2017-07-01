People to enjoy uninterrupted power supply in 2018: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, July 01 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power
Abid Sher Ali said the PML-N government wanted to provide
all basic amenities to people at their doorsteps, and the people
would enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply round-the-clock
from 2018.
During his visit to FESCO Headquarters here Saturday, the
minister said that a number of projects had been launched in the
energy sector. Completion of these projects would not only help
end load-shedding by 2018 but also generate extra electricity to
expedite the pace of national progress.
He said that the PML-N government, under the dynamic leadership
of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was striving for welfare and
betterment of the people. In this connection, various development
projects had been launched, which would improve the living standard
of the people.
The people will get fruits of these projects soon, he said and
asked them to reject all those elements who were creating hindrances
in national progress and prosperity.
The minister also listened to electricity-related complaints of
the people and issued on-the-spot orders for their redress.
