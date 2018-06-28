People to decide on July 25 in favour of PML-N: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Spokesperson and former information minister of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb has said people would decide on July 25, in favour of PML-N due to its performance and development works made during the period of last five years.

The people would use their right of vote to those candidates who performed well in their constituencies, she said while talking to a private news channel.

The PML-N had completed many development projects including three metro bus services to facilitate the masses, she said.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf chief’s role in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the people would observe the performance of previous government of PTI, which could not complete even the metro bus service in Peshawar.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N previous government had completed many energy projects to generate electricity for meeting the demand of the country.

Appreciating the governance of former chief minister Punjab, she said, Shehbaz Sharif had done lot of work on power projects and provided electricity to the entire province.

Lamenting on the politics of PTI, she said PTI during its 126 days sit-in and protest demonstration had introduced the politics of agitation.