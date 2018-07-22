People to cast vote on performance basis: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr Miftah Ismail has urged the people to cast vote to those political parties who had served the country and masses during their tenures and it was manifesto of his party as well.

The PML-N last government had worked for the development and prosperity of the country by initiating many projects and would get votes on the basis of such performance and prudent policies, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the party had always talked about sanctity of vote and would win the general election with majority.

Miftah Ismail said there was no comparison between Punjab previous government performance and other provinces.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) could not deliver for welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he alleged.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan was claiming about providing immense jobs to unemployed youth and questioned that how many jobs PTI had provided to youth in the province.

The leader said his party’s last government overcame power load shedding and executed many power projects, adding national economy was strengthened due to its policies.

Miftah Ismail stated that Grass Domestic Product (GDP) growth was enhanced to a great extent during the PML-N’s tenure.