People to be relieved by upgrading Fesco system before Ramazan: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Apr 29 (APP): State Minister for Water and
Power Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali on Saturday said people
would be relieved from electricity related issues by upgrading
the Fesco system before Ramazan.
Inaugurating 132-KV Steam Power grid station here, the
minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was taking
keen interest for providing the maximum relief to people during
Ramazan.
In this connection,the Fesco distribution system was
also being upgraded on war-footings after which people’s
problems regarding electricity would be redressed, he added.
He said the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) had
completed Steam Power grid station with an estimated cost
of Rs 662 million in a record period of six months.
He also announced bonus equal to one month salary for employees
over completion of the grid station.
The minister said other provinces were not paying
electricity bills but now they will have to pay bills if
they wanted electricity.
He said the PML-N had accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict
regarding JIT in Panama Case in letter and spirit. He added:
“Our opponents could neither prove anything wrong against
us before the Supreme Court nor they would succeed before JIT”.
“PTI Chief Imran Khan is in habit to defame others by
leveling false allegations but now we will not
allow Mr Khan to escape,” he said.
He said the PML-N believed in serving the masses and
people would also vote and support the party in the next
general elections due to its people-friendly
and development-oriented policies.
