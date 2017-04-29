People to be relieved by upgrading Fesco system before Ramazan: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Apr 29 (APP): State Minister for Water and

Power Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali on Saturday said people

would be relieved from electricity related issues by upgrading

the Fesco system before Ramazan.

Inaugurating 132-KV Steam Power grid station here, the

minister said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was taking

keen interest for providing the maximum relief to people during

Ramazan.

In this connection,the Fesco distribution system was

also being upgraded on war-footings after which people’s

problems regarding electricity would be redressed, he added.

He said the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) had

completed Steam Power grid station with an estimated cost

of Rs 662 million in a record period of six months.

He also announced bonus equal to one month salary for employees

over completion of the grid station.

The minister said other provinces were not paying

electricity bills but now they will have to pay bills if

they wanted electricity.

He said the PML-N had accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict

regarding JIT in Panama Case in letter and spirit. He added:

“Our opponents could neither prove anything wrong against

us before the Supreme Court nor they would succeed before JIT”.

“PTI Chief Imran Khan is in habit to defame others by

leveling false allegations but now we will not

allow Mr Khan to escape,” he said.

He said the PML-N believed in serving the masses and

people would also vote and support the party in the next

general elections due to its people-friendly

and development-oriented policies.