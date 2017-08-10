People to again vote Nawaz Sharif’s agenda in general elections: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram

Dastgir Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would

go to the masses in general elections next year and they would once

again vote to the agenda of Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Nawaz Sharif

had respect for the judiciary and he implemented verdict of the Supreme

Court.

He said the former prime minister has the right to raise reservations

on the decision of SC.

The minister said there was always space for improvement and democracy

in Pakistan has to go way long.

Khurram Dastgir said Nawaz Sharif had supervised many operations

against terrorism in four years as prime minister.

He lauded the services of armed forces and said they had carried out

historical counter insurgency operations in the country.