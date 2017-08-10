ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram
Dastgir Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would
go to the masses in general elections next year and they would once
again vote to the agenda of Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Nawaz Sharif
had respect for the judiciary and he implemented verdict of the Supreme
Court.
He said the former prime minister has the right to raise reservations
on the decision of SC.
The minister said there was always space for improvement and democracy
in Pakistan has to go way long.
Khurram Dastgir said Nawaz Sharif had supervised many operations
against terrorism in four years as prime minister.
He lauded the services of armed forces and said they had carried out
historical counter insurgency operations in the country.
People to again vote Nawaz Sharif’s agenda in general elections: Khurram
