People to again defeat those halting journey of progress: Shehbaz

LAHORE, July 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Sunday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is

the most popular leader who lives in the hearts of 200 million

people of Pakistan.

He said the PML-N leadership has served masses with

sincerity. That is why, under the vibrant leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, it is Pakistan’s largest and

most appreciated party today.

The saner people of Pakistan have rejected sit-in trend-setters

and those who have committed record corruption in the past. They

are now fed up with the anti-development politics as they just want advancement and prosperity, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said politics is the name of selfless service

to the people and the elements engaged in blame-game could never feel

the satisfaction attached to it. “Naizi Sahib, there is a great difference between the playground and politics and you have spolied your political career by telling lies and taking U-turns.”

“Serving people is not your cup of tea as you have only spread

lies and anarchy in the past four years and promoted the culture of hypocrisy, bullying and non-democratic ways in Pakistan,” he added.

He said the elements levelling baseless allegations against the

sincere leadership of PML-N, which saved billions of rupees of the poor nation, should be ashamed and first look into their conscience. He said that the destiny of Pakistan is going to be changed for the best under the unrivalled supervision of Nawaz Sharif, which is making the opponents uneasy.

The CM said faces of those have been exposed before the public

who have tried to halt the development progress and made every attempt to destroy the economy of Pakistan by delaying the execution of development projects through sit-ins, lockdowns and protests. Conscious people have rejected these elements for which they are disappointed now, he added.

The chief minister said they are destined to stage useless protests

whereas the public service is the aim of the PML-N. Therefore,

the opponents would keep on protesting and the PML-N would keep moving Pakistan forward on the road to progress.

He said the PML-N government has set new records of public service and

it would come up to the expectations of the people in future as well.

Those who are hatching conspiracies against the most popular and sincere

leader of people would achieve nothing as their wish to seek the power through crutches would never be fulfilled, he added.

The rejected elements are worried about their defeat in the forthcoming

elections of 2018, as the public would surely oppose anti-development elements, he said.

These elections will once again witness the victory of the politics of

trust, service, nobility and uprighteousness as the people will never forgive the political elements who have tried to hinder the way of public progress by their negative politics, he added.