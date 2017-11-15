People suffer for 8th day due to protest at Faizabad Interchange

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP)::The people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi continued to suffer for eighth consecutive day Wednesday due to massive traffic jams on different roads caused by the protest of Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) at the Faizabad Interchange.

Around 3,000 protestors have blocked the Faizabad Interchange by placing barricades on all the service roads around it. The Metro Bus service along with private transport could ply till Faizabad Bus Terminal causing trouble for the commuters.

Even pedestrians feared to cross the interchange in the presence of protestors wielding bamboo sticks, who were pressing for acceptance of their demands.

Heavy contingents of police along with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies deployed to maintain law and order situation.

The roads blocked by the protestors include IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and service roads. Due to blockage of the Expressway at the Faizabad Interchage, the main artery of the twin cities, motorist had to use alternative routes, including Lehtrar Road and Park Road in Islamabad and Double Road in Rawalpindi, to reach their destinations causing traffic jams on many roads.

When contacted, an Islamabad Traffic Police spokesman said extra personnel had been deployed at various

points to facilitate the road users and to control traffic. He said commuters could use Peshawar Road, Murree Road

and Double Road to reach Islamabad while those heading towards airport or Koral Road might use Lehtrar Road. .