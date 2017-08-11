People still consider Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister: Khurram Dastgir

GUJRANWALA, Aug 11 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir

on Friday said people still consider Nawaz Sharif as the prime

minister of Pakistan.

Speaking at a rally here, he said Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his

promises and met electricity and gas needs of the country and

brought peace to Pakistan.

Dastgir said, “Nawaz Sharif will protect the progress and

prosperity of the country. Nawaz Sharif will safeguard future of the

country.”

Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, he said adding

Nawaz Sharif was protector of jobs of the youth.

He said Nawaz Sharif would protect China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) and the power projects of 23,000 megawatts and would

defeat terrorism in the country.

He said it was vision of Nawaz Sharif to create a prosperous

and developed Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif made the first motorway 20 years back and

continued with making more motorways across the country, he added.

Khurram Dastgir said after the decision of July 28, every

patriotic Pakistani was asking who would protect the future of

Pakistan.