People still consider Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister: Khurram Dastgir

GUJRANWALA, Aug 11 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir
on Friday said people still consider Nawaz Sharif as the prime
minister of Pakistan.
Speaking at a rally here, he said Nawaz Sharif fulfilled his
promises and met electricity and gas needs of the country and
brought peace to Pakistan.
Dastgir said, “Nawaz Sharif will protect the progress and
prosperity of the country. Nawaz Sharif will safeguard future of the
country.”
Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, he said adding
Nawaz Sharif was protector of jobs of the youth.
He said Nawaz Sharif would protect China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) and the power projects of 23,000 megawatts and would
defeat terrorism in the country.
He said it was vision of Nawaz Sharif to create a prosperous
and developed Pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif made the first motorway 20 years back and
continued with making more motorways across the country, he added.
Khurram Dastgir said after the decision of July 28, every
patriotic Pakistani was asking who would protect the future of
Pakistan.
