People stand with Nawaz Sharif: Abid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday said people across the country stood

with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

Talking to APP, he said the former prime minister lived in the

hearts of people, who would give him rousing welcome on GT Road

during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore.

He said PTI MNA Ayesha Gulali had accused Imran Khan of sending

immoral messages to her and the latter’s refusal to hand over his

Blackberry proved that the allegations were true.

He said Pakistan Threek-Insaf (PTI) chief Irman Khan running

away from not get verified the allegations showed that he was giulty.