People stand with Nawaz Sharif: Abid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power
Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday said people across the country stood
with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif.
Talking to APP, he said the former prime minister lived in the
hearts of people, who would give him rousing welcome on GT Road
during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore.
He said PTI MNA Ayesha Gulali had accused Imran Khan of sending
immoral messages to her and the latter’s refusal to hand over his
Blackberry proved that the allegations were true.
He said Pakistan Threek-Insaf (PTI) chief Irman Khan running
away from not get verified the allegations showed that he was giulty.
