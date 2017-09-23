People reposed confidence in PML-N leadership: Nawaz

LONDON, Sept 23 (APP): Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former

prime minister on Saturday said the people have reposed

confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N

during NA-120 Lahore by-election.

During his brief interaction with media persons,

the former prime minister said people from across the

country had also endorsed his viewpoint.

He said consultations among party leadership was a

routine matter and it would continue.

About the health of his spouse, Nawaz informed that

she had undergone surgery and was in stable condition.