LONDON, Sept 23 (APP): Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former
prime minister on Saturday said the people have reposed
confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N
during NA-120 Lahore by-election.
During his brief interaction with media persons,
the former prime minister said people from across the
country had also endorsed his viewpoint.
He said consultations among party leadership was a
routine matter and it would continue.
About the health of his spouse, Nawaz informed that
she had undergone surgery and was in stable condition.
People reposed confidence in PML-N leadership: Nawaz
LONDON, Sept 23 (APP): Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former