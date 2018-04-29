National 
Views: 40

People have rejected ‘dance party’: Talal Chaudhry

Posted By: Uploader

FAISALABAD, Apr 29 (APP)::State Minister for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhry has said that people have rejected the politics of the ‘dance party’.
Addressing corner meetings in Chak No 36-GB and Chak No 128-GB
in connection with his election campaign, he said here Sunday that
people wanted to materialise the dream of developed and prosperous Pakistan.
Therefore, they would reject anti-development elements with full
force during general elections 2018 and Pakistan Muslim League-N
(PML-N) would emerge victorious once again due to its development
agenda and people-friendly policies, he added.
He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was befooling people
with hollow slogans of ‘Inqilab and Change’ by gathering ‘lotas’
(turncoats).
He said that the PML-N government had completed record development projects during its tenure which changed the destiny of the nation.
He said that the PML-N government had also overcome the inherited problems of terrorism and load-shedding. Now foreign investors are planning to invest in various sectors in Pakistan as the PML-N government has provided safe and secured atmosphere not only for the businessmen but for entire population also.
Our political rivals are hatching deep-rooted conspiracies to defame and sideline the PML-N, but it would win the General Election 2018 with heavy public mandate, he added.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links