People have rejected ‘dance party’: Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, Apr 29 (APP)::State Minister for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhry has said that people have rejected the politics of the ‘dance party’.

Addressing corner meetings in Chak No 36-GB and Chak No 128-GB

in connection with his election campaign, he said here Sunday that

people wanted to materialise the dream of developed and prosperous Pakistan.

Therefore, they would reject anti-development elements with full

force during general elections 2018 and Pakistan Muslim League-N

(PML-N) would emerge victorious once again due to its development

agenda and people-friendly policies, he added.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was befooling people

with hollow slogans of ‘Inqilab and Change’ by gathering ‘lotas’

(turncoats).

He said that the PML-N government had completed record development projects during its tenure which changed the destiny of the nation.

He said that the PML-N government had also overcome the inherited problems of terrorism and load-shedding. Now foreign investors are planning to invest in various sectors in Pakistan as the PML-N government has provided safe and secured atmosphere not only for the businessmen but for entire population also.

Our political rivals are hatching deep-rooted conspiracies to defame and sideline the PML-N, but it would win the General Election 2018 with heavy public mandate, he added.