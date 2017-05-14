People reject PTI’s politics of blaming: Ranjha

SARGODHA, May 14 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary, MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Sunday said that people had rejected the PTI’s politics of blaming.

Addressing the participants of worker’s convention and gas inauguration ceremony held at Mouzamabad, he said the PTI leadership was creating hurdles in a smooth way of prosperity by levelling baseless allegations on an elected Prime Minister.

He claimed the PML-N would succeed in next general election due to its performance, adding that development work in the present government was a proof of the people friendly policies of the PML-N.

Criticizing Imran Khan the parliamentary secretary said that politics of Dharna and allegations had caused a loss to the country, adding that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif believed in serving the people and struggling hard for the prosperity in the country.

“Imran Khan should launch an accountability process in KPK instead of levelling allegations against the PML-N leadership” Ranjha said.

Ranjha said that Imran Khan was surrounded by corrupt elements which had harmed the country much and he (Imran) should launch accountability against them, the MNA questioned.

Ranjha said that over a hundred villages of NA-65 had been provided gas and electricity supply without any discrimination.

The Convention was also addressed by Chairman District Council Asim Sher Maken, MPA Manaazar Ali Ranjha and other notables of the district.