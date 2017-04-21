People of Pakistan happy with SC’s decision on Panama case: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Minister of State for National
Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Friday said the people of
Pakistan are happy with the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) on
Panama case.
In an interview with Radio Pakistan, she said there
is a clear message that people of Pakistan have confidence on the
leadership of PML-N.
Saira Afzal highlighted that “all of us accept this decision
with patience and we pray for the continuity of democracy in
the country”.
She said the PML-N would further work on
developmental and energy projects with more enthusiasm
and passion.