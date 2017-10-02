People of all faiths free to pursue their religious obligations: President

KARACHI, Oct 2 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said the law and order situation in the country has improved

significantly owing to better planning and efforts, and people of all faiths and schools of thought were free to perform their religious obligations.

The President made the remarks here at a meeting with the Head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who called on him here along with his delegation at the State Guest House.

The President said all provinces, including the Sindh has

played an important role in restoring law and order in the country and termed it a very important step forward towards country’s progress and development.

He said religious harmony was part of government’s basic

policy and said there can be no compromise on it.

President Mamnoon Hussain lauded the religious teachings of

leader of the Bohra community. He also recalled that this year Dr Saifuddin addressed a Majlis at Ashura Moharram and expressed the hope that his teachings would foster better relations amongst people of all faiths and enhance fraternity and brotherhood.

The head of the Bohra Community Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin said thousands of members of the community were in Karachi this year from all over the world; including those from India, for the Ashura.

He was appreciative of the measures taken by the government for facilitating the community.