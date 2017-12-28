People of AJK stand by Army against all aggression: Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (APP), Dec 28 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) said that spirit of the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhibiting along the Line of Control is higher than heights of Himalayas and they always stand firmly with Pak Army against all aggression by Indian forces.

Addressing party workers in Kotli on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that Azad Kashmir is are also ready to fight against Indian aggression by standing shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army, “Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa always keeps an eye on Line of Control”, Farooq Haider added.

Farooq said that government of AJK and federal government with the help of Pak Army is providing all necessary support including cement, iron and other logistic material for the construction of bunkers with their homes to secure the people from Indian aggression.

Terming the rumors against him by certain quarters of opponents against him, Farooq Haider responded that his government in AJK is stable and will complete its tenure. He

questioned that if outgoing Prime Minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed could complete his five years stipulated term in power why we can’t we?. “Insha Allah we will complete five years and steer Azad Kashmir towards the path of development.” Farooq said.

Responding to a question, PM said that recent meeting of Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Speaker Assembly with Sardar Sikander Hayat is not surprising, “Sardar Sikander Hayat is a big name and all stake holders often meet him; I don’t believe in whispering conspiracies and have been dealing with this since I took my oath as Prime Minister.” he added.

Prime Minister expressed that issue of load shedding will be resolved before long, the Prime Minister Pakistan has assured me to solve this issue shortly, as load shedding schedule is associated with tariff which is expected to be resolved soon.

Farooq Haider Khan reiterated that those who donate to make hospitals should now contribute for making schools, adding that he said that philanthropists should donate for

providing facilities to poor children and giving them treasure of education by

sponsoring their expenses.