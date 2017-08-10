People not accepting anyone else except Nawaz as PM: Muqam

JHELUM, Aug 10 (APP): PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President

Amir Muqam on Thursday said people were not ready to accept

anyone except Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister of

country.

Addressing the participants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) rally at Jehlum, he said the people’s enthusiasm to have

a glimpse of their leader showed that Nawaz Sharif was the real

prime minister of Pakistan.

He said the former prime minister was a dynamic leader, who

lived in the hearts of people and no one could remove that love.

He lauded PML-N workers and supporters for enthusiastically

waiting in hot weather to show solidarity with their leader.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

government was raising a false slogan of bringing change in the

province as it had failed to deliver and work for the welfare

of the people.

All social sectors, particularly education and health,

had deteriorated because of the PTI government’s wrong policies,

he added.