People must protect sanctity of vote: Maryam

FAISALABAD, Apr 4 (APP):PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said the sanctity of vote was of prime importance in a democratic system and the people must preserve it.

She was addressing a condolence reference on the occasion of 5th death anniversary of late PML-N leader Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif at the Municipal Football Stadium Sammundri.

Maryam said she was launching a campaign to protect the sanctity of vote as her father Nawaz Sharif was expelled from the Prime Minister Office for not receiving salary from his son.

She said allegations of corruption levelled against Nawaz Sharif could not be proved, and he was

disqualified for having an ‘Iqama’ (residential permit).

The PML-N leader said millions of people from Sammundri, Faisalabad, Punjab, KPK, Sindh, etc voted Nawaz Sharif to power but he was disqualified. It was a matter of dignity and sanctity of the vote as millions had elected him as prime minister, he added.

Maryam asked the people not allow any body to disrespect their votes and once again repose confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif during coming elections.

She enumerated the achievements of Nawaz Sharif government and said that he had credit to end terrorism, besides establishing scores of power projects and launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to make Pakistan the regional hub of economy.

MNA Hamza Shahbaz also addressed the reference and paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif would remain alive in history due to his gigantic development agenda.