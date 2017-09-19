People have rejected those involved in negative politics: CM

LAHORE, Sept 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has

always promoted politics of norms, and the elements involved

in negative politics of falsehood have been rejected by the

people every time.

He was talking to Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja

Saad Rafiq, who called on him here on Tuesday. During the

meeting, political situation in general came under discussion.

The development projects, launched by the PML-N government,

were hallmarks of transparency, quality and speed. He said that

100 per cent transparency had been ensured in projects worth

billions of rupees.

The four years tenure of the PML-N exhibited only

transparency, honesty and hard work, he said and added that

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have laid the

solid foundation of development and prosperity of the country.

Shehbaz said, “Pakistan is moving towards the goal of

development and prosperity and people only want progress and

prosperity.”