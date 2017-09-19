LAHORE, Sept 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has
always promoted politics of norms, and the elements involved
in negative politics of falsehood have been rejected by the
people every time.
He was talking to Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja
Saad Rafiq, who called on him here on Tuesday. During the
meeting, political situation in general came under discussion.
The development projects, launched by the PML-N government,
were hallmarks of transparency, quality and speed. He said that
100 per cent transparency had been ensured in projects worth
billions of rupees.
The four years tenure of the PML-N exhibited only
transparency, honesty and hard work, he said and added that
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have laid the
solid foundation of development and prosperity of the country.
Shehbaz said, “Pakistan is moving towards the goal of
development and prosperity and people only want progress and
prosperity.”
People have rejected those involved in negative politics: CM
LAHORE, Sept 19 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad