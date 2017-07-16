People have always remained indifferent to sit-in politics: Shehbaz

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that our sensible public had
always remained indifferent to long marches, sit-ins and
protests and demonstrated that they only wanted development
of their country.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of
PML-N office-bearers here.
People of Pakistan have given the mandate of public
service to the PML-N, and its politics were based on
people’s advancement and prosperity. However, those who were
pushing the nation in the backward direction with their negative
politics did not want end to extremism, poverty, unemployment
and darkness in the country, he added.
He said that the head of sit-ins was being rejected by the
public at every front.
The chief minister said that public service was not a cup
of tea for those whose politics revolve around lies and negative
tactics for impeachment of the government. These political
elements should keep this in mind that they could not hold the
nation hostage through their non-democratic practices.
A politician who is also expert of arraignment has broken
all records of lies and these malignant elements are risking
the destiny of the country for their lust for power, he added.
He said that history and nation would never ever forgive
those responsible for creating chaos, restlessness and
confrontation in the country.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, the PML-N had served the people whole-heartedly, he
added.
Shehbaz Sharif said that corruption of former rulers, who
plundered national resources ruthlessly, had left the country
in crises, and when the PML-N came to power, the country had been
pushed into darkness due to long hours of load-shedding.
Pillage by the corrupt mafia and nepotism had pushed the
national institutions towards the brink of disaster, he
added. He said that the nation was well aware of those who had
got their loans waived off, and also looted billions from the
national exchequer.
He said that the sit-in trend-setters used every negative
tactic to damage the national economy and through their lockdowns,
sit-ins and protests they damaged the development plans of the
incumbent government.
The chief minister said that the PML-N government had taken
revolutionary measures to change the fate of masses and provide
them with the basic facilities. He said that Pakistan was moving
forward but some elements wanted to take it away from the road to
progress. They could not see Pakistan developing and making progress.
However, he added, the PML-N government was there to assure people
that the strategy of preferring personal interests over national
interests would not thrive and Pakistan would continue to
move forward.
He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had selflessly served the people during the past four years and steered Pakistan
out of darkness and put it on the road to progress and prosperity.
Under the dynamic leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, we would
accomplish all our goals of development and the journey of public
service would continue, he added.
People have always remained indifferent to sit-in politics: Shehbaz
LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad