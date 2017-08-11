People giving warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif for serving country: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Friday said people were giving warm welcome to their leader Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif as he had served the country fearlessly and with great commitment.

Addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala, he said that people of

the country had elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister three times.

People had given mandate through their votes to Nawaz Sharif for the

five year term, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had fought for protecting

the rights of the common man and for the rule of law.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his companions had no desire of power rather

they wanted to change the fate of the people, he added.

“We had always fought for the democracy and challenged dictatorship

regimes in the country”, Saad Rafique said, adding “I had joined hands with Nawaz Sharif

for his services and sacrifices for the country”.

He said Nawaz Sharif was most popular leader in the country and majority of the people were with him.