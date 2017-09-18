People give vote to PML-N in NA-120 bye-election on development works: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said the people had

given votes to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), in NA-120

bye-elections on showing performance and development works.

The people had selected and supported the PML-N candidate in

bye-elections for providing Metro bus service, and making road and

bridges infrastructure, he said while talking to a private news

channel.

“This was the big victory for PML-N leadership who had given

health programmes to facilitate the people, he said.

To a question he said that other parties should work for the

masses to get the votes in the election.