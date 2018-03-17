People to again give heavy mandate to PML-N: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, Mar 17 (APP)::Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said politically matured masses would

again give heavy mandate to PML-N in general elections.

Addressing the party workers convention held here, he said people would again bring PML-N into power with their votes during the next general elections.

The minister said the PML-N government was fulfilling its promises, adding only the PML-N had full capabilities to serve the nation and the country in a better way.

He said the government had put the country on the path to development and prosperity besides ensuring economic and political stability as well.

Khawaja Asif said PML-N was ensuring the sanctity of votes and respect of voters and their mandate in the country, adding only the ballot papers could change destiny of the nation.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was still ruling on hearts of masses as he had put Pakistan on the way to progress and development.

He added that the PML-N had served the people due to its people-friendly policies.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt, MPA Ch Muhammad Ikraam, Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir and Chairman Union Council Pakka Garah Mian Asif Javed were also present.