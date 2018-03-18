People to again give heavy mandate to PML-N: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, Mar 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif has said that politically matured masses will again

give heavy mandate to the PML-N in next general election.

Addressing the party workers convention at Pakka Garah

held here on Saturday late night, he said the people would

again bring the PML-N into power with their votes during

the next general elections.

The minister said that the PML-N government was

fulfilling its all promises, adding that only the PML-N

had full capabilities to serve the nation and the country

in a better way.

He said the government had put the country on the path

to development and prosperity besides ensuring economic

and political stability as well.

Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N was ensuring the sanctity

of votes and respect of voters and their mandate in the

country, adding that only the ballot papers could change

destiny of the nation.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling

on hearts of the masses who put Pakistan on the way to

progress and development.

Khawaja Asif said that this time the people would

vote the PML-N on its fabulous performance in every segment

of life during the next general elections. He added that

the PML-N had served the people due to its people-friendly

policies.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt,

MPA Ch Muhammad Ikraam, Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar,

Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir and Chairman Union Council Pakka

Garah Mian Asif Javed were also present.