People to again give heavy mandate to PML-N: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, Mar 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif has said that politically matured masses will again
give heavy mandate to the PML-N in next general election.
Addressing the party workers convention at Pakka Garah
held here on Saturday late night, he said the people would
again bring the PML-N into power with their votes during
the next general elections.
The minister said that the PML-N government was
fulfilling its all promises, adding that only the PML-N
had full capabilities to serve the nation and the country
in a better way.
He said the government had put the country on the path
to development and prosperity besides ensuring economic
and political stability as well.
Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N was ensuring the sanctity
of votes and respect of voters and their mandate in the
country, adding that only the ballot papers could change
destiny of the nation.
The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was still ruling
on hearts of the masses who put Pakistan on the way to
progress and development.
Khawaja Asif said that this time the people would
vote the PML-N on its fabulous performance in every segment
of life during the next general elections. He added that
the PML-N had served the people due to its people-friendly
policies.
Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt,
MPA Ch Muhammad Ikraam, Mayor of Sialkot Ch Tauheed Akhtar,
Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir and Chairman Union Council Pakka
Garah Mian Asif Javed were also present.
