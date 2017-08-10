People fully supporting Nawaz Sharif: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

MNA, Daniyal Aziz on Thursday said people were fully supporting the

former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his party.

People were warmly welcoming the rally of Nawaz Sharif at Grand

Truck (GT) road as he was going to Lahore to meet his family members,

he said talking to a private news channel.

He said no corruption was proved against Ex-Prime Minister but

opponents were levelling allegations against him without any evidence.

Daniyal Aziz said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran had

failed to provide money trail before the court.