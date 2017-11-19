People express great love, affection for Nawaz: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam Sunday said the people had expressed great love and affection for their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as evident from the mammoth public gathering in Abbottabad.

The participants of the public gathering expressed their resolve to remain committed with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the people of the country had linked their future with Nawaz Sharif, who was their leader. The political leaders always

went to the people as their roots were there, he added.

Amir Muqam said it was the fundamental right of a political leader to get intact with the people to get their support. The real

asset of Nawaz Sharif was his party and his strength was the people of Pakistan as he had worked very hard to strengthen the

PML-N.

He said after the disqualification, Nawaz Sharif would continue leading the party and workers of PML-N were united under his dynamic leadership.