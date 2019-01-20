People enjoying better HR in Pakistan than other countries: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M. Mazari Sunday said Pakistan was performing well as compared to other countries for ensuring better Human Rights among its citizen.

Unfortunately, during the previous regimes Pakistan’s stance was not presented comprehensively on the all international Human Rights forum due to which it causes a bad stigma on the country’s face, she said while talking to PTV News.

She said there were no discrimination in Pakistan and the people including minorities were enjoying better human rights where as in other countries like Switzerland and Austria were looking failed to ensure religious freedom equally.

The Muslim were being victimized in foreign countries who claimed to have better human rights, she said.

The minister said the government was working to empower the women and taking steps to strengthen the existing law regarding the women rights and implementing them effectively to make them more secure in the country.

She said the government had already launched a women awareness campaign to educate them about their rights and providing legal assistance and rescued them through our helpline 1099. She said the helpline was working very actively to address the matters of the women.

Commenting on the judicial system in the country, Shireen Mazari said there was a need to bring reform in it, particularly criminal persecution as it takes so much time for providing justice to the people.

She said the Law Ministry was already working on it however it would take time to bring such reform in the judicial system.

Replying to a question about the possible change in the curricula, Dr Shireen said there was already a Curriculum Restructure Task Force of the government who was working to bring changes in the syllabus, besides removing the hate materials from the books.

Responding to another question about the missing persons, she said the government, especially the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest to resolve the issue of missing persons in the country.

The government with all the stake holder was moving forward in the right direction to address the issues on priority, she said.

To a query about the child labour and abuses in the country, the minister said the child abuses could only be eliminated by implementing the child protection laws from the country.