People cooperation must to root out terrorism from country: Speaker NA

FAISALABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that people cooperation was must to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He was addressing the ceremony of Sheikh Foundation held at a local hotel on Tuesday night. MNAs, MPAs, industrialists and traders were also present in the ceremony.

The Speaker said the country had achieved remarkable success in fight against terrorism, however, the nation’s cooperation was imperative for complete elimination of this menace.

He said military courts were need of the hour which would help fight against terrorism more effectively.

He said the government had taken practical steps to revive the country’s economy, adding that huge foreign investment was expected in the country through CPEC but some elements were busy in baseless criticizing this project also.

He also emphasized on the need to facilitate the traders’ community for promoting business activities and economic stability in the country.

He said that the decision of holding PSL final match at Lahore was a bold decision and it would give the message to world that Pakistanis were a peaceful nation.