People completely believe in power of vote: Javed Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for Water Resources Syed

Javed Ali Shah on Wednesday said that people of the country had

complete belief in power of the vote.

Talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, he said

people would choose Nawaz Sharif again in 2018 general election on

the basis of his performance.

He said the country was on the path of development due to

untiring efforts of the PML-N government.

Replying to a question, Javed Ali Shah said Imran Khan has no

vision, no ability and no programme than how he can say that he

would compete with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.