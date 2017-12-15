People can judge PTI after disqualification of Tareen: Ranjha

97
Profile Picture

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday said that the people can better
judge Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s party after disqualification of its general secretary Jehangir Tareen.
The people will decide about the fate of PTI in the next general elections, he said while talking to a private
news channel.
All the allegations of corruption and kickbacks, levelled by Imran Khan against the former prime minister were
not proved, he said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR