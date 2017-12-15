ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday said that the people can better
judge Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s party after disqualification of its general secretary Jehangir Tareen.
The people will decide about the fate of PTI in the next general elections, he said while talking to a private
news channel.
All the allegations of corruption and kickbacks, levelled by Imran Khan against the former prime minister were
not proved, he said.
People can judge PTI after disqualification of Tareen: Ranjha
