Penny Mordaunt urges International community for supporting Bangladesh to protect Rohingya victims

LONDON, Mar 16 (APP):Secretary Department for International Development and the Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP Penny Mordaunt Friday urged the international community to continue to support the Government of Bangladesh to find best solutions to protect Rohingya victims of ethnic cleansing.

According to a statement of Department of International Development of United Kingdom government, the Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP Penny Mordaunt was reacting to the release of the Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis.

The International Development Secretary said, “The UK has led the way to help alleviate suffering and meet humanitarian needs in Cox’s Bazar, and will continue to be a leading donor”.

The sprawling camps have provided safety for those who have fled cruel violence, but this place of

refuge is becoming unsustainable with over-crowding compounding the risks of the coming monsoon and cyclone season. Rohingya families and host communities urgently require smaller and more manageable facilities for the future, and planning for the medium term, Penny Mordaunt said.

At the same time we must remember that the origins of and solution to this crisis lie in Burma. The UK will continue to maintain international pressure on Burma to create the conditions for safe, voluntary and dignified returns overseen by the UN,Penny Mordaunt added.

“This crisis has not left the minds of the British public and I would like to thank them for their remarkable generosity in raising millions of pounds for lifesaving food, water and shelter which is making a real difference”,Penny Mordaunt statement said.