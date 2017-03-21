Pending cases to be transferred to ATCs on end of military courts tenure: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on Tuesday said pending cases of military courts would be transferred to anti-terrorist courts (ATCs) on completion of their tenure after two years.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said it was decided in the meeting of parliamentary leaders of political parties that the basic draft for 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill was based on the bill passed in 2015 for setting up military courts.

However, the amendments suggested by the opposition had been incorporated in it, he added.

Earlier, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of Awami National Party said military courts were not a solution for elimination of terrorism. The mindset, which was breeding terrorists, should have been emliminated.

He claimed that Computerized National Identity Cards of around 450,000 Pakhtoons had been blocked, due to which they were facing problems.

Ejaz ul Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Zia said over 60,000 civilians and 7,000 armed forces personnel had been martyred due to terrorism.

Military courts, he said, should continue functioning till the complete elimination of terrorists from the country.

Nafeesa Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party said extending the mandate of military courts would undermine the judicial system.