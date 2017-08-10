PEMRA issues warning to ARY Digital TV for airing prohibited advertisement

ISLAMABAD,Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority

Thursday issued a warning to ARY Digital not to air any advertisement prohibited by

PEMRA and to ensure strict compliance.

PEMRA had issued a show cause notice to ARY Digital on July 15, for

defying PEMRA’s order prohibiting the broadcast or re-broadcast of “IGLOO”

Advertisement and had directed the management of the channel to explain its position in

writing as well as appear for personal hearing.

Considering the stance taken by the management of ARY Digital in its

reply and during personal hearing, PEMRA has not only warned the channel not to air any

Advertisement/Commercials prohibited by PEMRA but has also warned the channel that

in case of repeated violations, strict legal action will be taken against the channel.