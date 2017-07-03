PEMRA issues show cause notice to Urdu One Channel

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) on Monday issued show cause notice to Urdu One

Television for showing Indian content.

According to the notice the said channel by showing Indian

content has violated the PEMRA Authority directive of October

19, 2016 which banned showing Indian content.

Directing the Urdu One management to stop Indian content

immediately, PEMRA asked it to file reply to the said notice within

three days.

Moreover, the CEO of the said channel has also been summoned

for personal hearing. If the channel management fails to file a

reply by July 6, unilateral decision would be taken, the notice said.