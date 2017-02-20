PEMRA issues show cause notice to Hum TV

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday issued show cause notice to the management of Hum TV for violation of electronic media code of conduct.

PEMRA had received countless complaints from the viewers that Hum TV on January 29 in its drama serial “Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain” telecast an episode Chewingum which was based on issue not conforming to our social and cultural values, a press release said.

It was violation of PEMRA Act 2007, PEMRA rules 2009 and the code of conduct implemented on Supreme Court directives.

Hum TV management had been asked to file a reply by Feb 27 in this regard otherwise unilateral decision would be taken.