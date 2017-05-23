PEMRA issues show cause notice to Hum TV for violating Code of Conduct

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Hum TV for violating Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015 in the episode titled ‘Sirf Dost’ of the drama serial ‘Kitni Girhain Baaqi Hain.’

HUM TV aired the said drama on May 21, a PEMRA press release said.

Later, PEMRA received a number of complaints on its twitter account and complaint call center where the viewers criticized the subject matter and theme of the drama and asked PEMRA to take action.

Consequently, PEMRA issued the notice to Hum TV directing the management to appear before the PEMRA committee and submit its reply within seven days.

In case of non-compliance, PEMRA will be forced to proceed ex-parte.