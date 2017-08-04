PEMRA issues show cause notice to Channel 24

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Friday issued a show cause notice to Channel-24 for airing a false video clip on July 16, in which a footage was shown with claims of rigging in the bye-elections of NA-260 (Quetta-cum-Chagi) held on July 15.

In fact, the video footage is about general elections of 2013 in Qila Abdullah. The TV channel ran the said footage as exclusive.

Azizullah Paktavi, Information Secretary of the JUI-F has lodged the complaint with PEMRA demanding action against the said TV channel for feeding wrong information to viewers and for violating PEMRA laws.

In the light of the complaint, the Authority has issued a show-cause notice to M/s Central Media Pvt Ltd (Channel-24) directing the channel management to explain its position within seven days i.e. by August 9, 2017.

Moreover, the Chief Executive Officer of the TV channel has also been directed to appear on the said date at 12.00 p.m. before the hearing committee. In case of failure to file reply within stipulated time or non-appearance of the channel representative for personal hearing, ex-parte action proceedings will be initiated.