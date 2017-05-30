PEMRA issues show cause notice to ARY Digital for violating Ramzan guidelines

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Tuesday issued show cause notice to ARY Digital for violating the Ramzan guidelines that were issued to all the satellite TV channels on the directives of the Islamabad High Court.

The channel management has been directed to file reply within 3 days by June 2.

ARY Digital aired entertainment/quiz programmes on May 28, in its Ramzan transmission titled “Jeeto Pakistan” at 8 pm which is a violation of clause 5(p) of the Ramzan guidelines where it is clearly stated that no TV channel will be allowed to air quiz/entertainment programme during Ramzan transmission before 9 pm and such programmes are forbidden during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramzan.

PEMRA has also directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the TV channel to appear in person for personal hearing on the above-mentioned date. In case of non-compliance, ex-parte proceedings shall be initiated against the channel.