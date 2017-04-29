PEMRA issues notice to Neo Tv for leveling baseless allegations

ISLAMABAD, April 29 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday issued a notice to Neo TV channel for airing a programme “Live with Nasrullah” in which Zaid Hamid levelled baseless allegations against the Prime Minster and directed to reply till May 6.

According to a PEMRA press release, Neo TV aired a programme ‘Live with Nasrullah’ on April 28 at 11am in which Zaid Hamid levelled incitive allegations against Prime Minster Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Zaid Hamid in the programme called Nawaz Sharif as an enemy of the country and agent of a notorious intelligence agency, which, PEMRA said, was highly irresponsible.

Zaid Hamid also alleged that the Prime Minister was involved in a conspiracy for killing of Imran Khan, the chairman of a political party, it added.

The telecast of such allegations and use of provocative words were the violation of National Action Plan (NAP) and the code of ethics implemented by the Supreme Court, it noted.

The PEMRA directed the Neo TV to submit its reply within seven days and also called its chief executive officer and host of the programme on May 9 at 12 pm to clear their position.

The PEMRA warned that such charges might result in banning of the programme ‘Live with Nasrullah’ or imposition of Rs 1 million fine on the channel or cancellation of the channel’s license.