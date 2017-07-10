PEMRA issues fourth show cause notice to Urdu One channel for showing Indian teleplays

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday issued fourth show cause notice to Urdu One Television for showing five Indian teleplays.

The plays included Sath Nibhana Sathia, Nam Kiran, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kia Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaz.

According to the notice, the said channel by showing Indian content has violated the PEMRA Authority directive of October 19,2016 which banned showing Indian content.

Directing the Urdu One management to stop Indian content immediately, PEMRA asked it to file reply to the said notice within three days.

Moreover,the CEO of the said channel has also been summoned for

personal hearing.

If the channel management fails to file a relpy by July, 14, unilateral

decision would be taken, the notice said.

The earlier show cause notices were issued to Urdu 1 on July 3,6 and 7 for showing Indian Television plays.