PEMRA forwards Akram Sheikh’s complaints against some TV channels to COC

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) has forwarded complaints filed separately by

Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Mohammad Akram Sheikh and

anchorperson Esshal Ali (Afshan Butt) against some TV channels to

the Council of Complaint (CoC) Lahore for hearing.

Advocate Akram Sheikh has complained that the TV channels News

One, ARY News, Channel 24 and Channel-92 unleashed a malicious and

defamatory campaign against his recent visit to Riyadh.

News One’s Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood played a central role in that negative campaign, the complainant complained.

The complainant states that the above-mentioned TV channels in

order to sensationalize news for their own personal agenda distorted

the facts about his alleged participation in the summit. By doing so

they also misinterpreted his professional status to the Saudi

government/ organizers of the summit.

According to the complainant Dr Shahid Masood in “Live with

Dr Shahid Masood” aired on News One, Maria Memon in “Sawaal Yeh

Hai” aired on ARY News and Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in his show,

“DNA” aired on Channel 24 particularly hurled baseless allegations

and participated in the malicious campaign against him.

In the complaint by anchorperson Esshal Ali (Afshan Butt)

against Channel 24/City 42, she accused the TV channels of treating

her unfairly, violating the written contract and unlawfully

withholding her salary despite signing the contract with her.

Unfortunately, many journalists and TV anchors are complaining

against TV channels for exploiting the rights of the working

journalists. Both the cases have been referred to the Lahore Council

of Complaints for hearing in its upcoming meeting.