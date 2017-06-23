PEMRA directs Samaa TV to apologize for airing untrue remarks against Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) has directed Samaa TV management to tender apology to Sarfaraz Ahmed Pakistani Cricket Team Captain and viewers on airing of irresponsible remarks of former Cricketer Aamer Sohail against him during the programme “Mission Oval’.

The management is directed to air the apology on June 25, 2017

in the prime time news bulletin said a press release issued here.

Moreover, the channel is also directed to ensure that text to

the same effect is also scrolled/displayed on the screen when the

apology is aired.

The regulatory authority had received a complaint from

Pakistan Cricket Board, through Brig. Sajid Hameed, Director . &

Admin against Samaa TV.

Subsequently, PEMRA issued a show cause notice to the channel

on June 20, 2017 directing the management of the channel to explain

its position in writing as well as appear for personal hearing on

June 23, 2017.

Later, after hearing the representative of the channel and

analyzing the written reply, it was agreed that the language/words

used by Aamer Sohail against Sarfaraz Ahmed were in violation of

Clauses 3(1)5), 3(13k), 4(7)(a), 4(7)(c), 19 and 22 of the

Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

On account of airing the content and thus committing violation

of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015, the channel has not only

been asked to apologize but is also warned to be vigilant on

selection of content/language/conduct in compliance with the Code of

Conduct.

In order to avoid any violation of the Code of Conduct, the

channel is directed to appoint an in-house Committee to monitor the

content before it goes on air and to provide the details to PEMRA

within fourteen days.

Samaa TV is also directed to install time delay mechanism and

properly utilize it, in order to avoid airing of any indecent,

controversial and/or negative language/words.

The channel is warned that in case of non-compliance to the

above decision, the Authority shall proceed against the channel

under section 29 and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 (Amendment Act 2007)

and other enabling provisions of PEMRA laws.