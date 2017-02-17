PEMRA directs PBA to amend two commercials

ISLAMABAD Feb 17 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Friday directed Pakistan Broadcasters Association to get two advertisements amended by February 20, otherwise it would ban them under Section 27.

According to a press release, PEMRA had received several complaints against the two commercials being telecast on private TV channels.

The viewers opined that the picturization and dresses of a 4G cellular

phone and a mobile phone set companies advertisement did not conform with the cultural values of our country.