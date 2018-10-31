PEMRA directs all satellite television networks,FM Radios,Cable networks to stop airing Indian channels

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PERMA) on Wednesday issued directives to all satellite television channels, all FM radio stations, all distribution service license holders including cable television networks, Internet Protocol television, and Multichannel Multipoint Distribution Service license holders and all landing rights permission holders to comply with the PEMRA decision and Supreme Court orders and immediately stop airing Indian channels and content.