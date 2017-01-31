ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory
Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Absar Alam Tuesday briefed a meeting of
PEMRA Authority here about the way forward regarding pursuance of
case against Aamir Liaquat and his programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga”.
PEMRA, he said, was determined to bring the matter to its
logical end.
There was no room for hate speech on any electronic media
channel, he said, adding the matter would be dealt with according to
the PEMRA’s Code of Conduct 2015.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Arif Ahmed Khan,
FBR Chairman Dr Mohammad Irshad, PTA Chairman Dr Ismail Shah,
Member Punjab Ms Nargis Nasir and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaheen Habibullah.
The PEMRA Chairman said the Authority had filed a petition
in the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court’s decision suspending
the ban on Aamir Liaquat and his programme which PEMRA had prohibited
under Section 27 of the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.
The meeting noted that a case filed against the PEMRA
Chairman at a police station in Karachi might have malafide
intentions and must be pursued in an effective manner.
PEMRA determined to contest court cases vigorously: Absar
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory