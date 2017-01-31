PEMRA determined to contest court cases vigorously: Absar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory

Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Absar Alam Tuesday briefed a meeting of

PEMRA Authority here about the way forward regarding pursuance of

case against Aamir Liaquat and his programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga”.

PEMRA, he said, was determined to bring the matter to its

logical end.

There was no room for hate speech on any electronic media

channel, he said, adding the matter would be dealt with according to

the PEMRA’s Code of Conduct 2015.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Arif Ahmed Khan,

FBR Chairman Dr Mohammad Irshad, PTA Chairman Dr Ismail Shah,

Member Punjab Ms Nargis Nasir and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaheen Habibullah.

The PEMRA Chairman said the Authority had filed a petition

in the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court’s decision suspending

the ban on Aamir Liaquat and his programme which PEMRA had prohibited

under Section 27 of the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.

The meeting noted that a case filed against the PEMRA

Chairman at a police station in Karachi might have malafide

intentions and must be pursued in an effective manner.